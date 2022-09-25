HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.