HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,599 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $162,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

