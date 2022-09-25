HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

