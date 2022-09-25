iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.39 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.