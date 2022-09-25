HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,159 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

