HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,847 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

