Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $265.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

