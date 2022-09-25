Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Scholastic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.88. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

