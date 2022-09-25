Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,163 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,465,000 after buying an additional 1,196,983 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,154,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 4.6 %

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

