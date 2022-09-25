Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.