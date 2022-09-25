Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after buying an additional 1,227,489 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 416,279 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,130.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 307,163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 164,058 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.48 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

