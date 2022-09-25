Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.8 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

