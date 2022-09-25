Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 27,542 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

UBS Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.