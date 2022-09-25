Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $704,000 Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wipro by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Wipro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Wipro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.