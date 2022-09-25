Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 31,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

NYSE:PGR opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

