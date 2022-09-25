Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 327.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $325,150,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,733,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $427.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.12.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

