Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innoviva by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Innoviva by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 458,966 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Innoviva Stock Down 0.6 %

INVA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $822.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Innoviva

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

