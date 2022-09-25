Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,314 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

