Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $343.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.06. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile



McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

