Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 532 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

CI opened at $277.77 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

