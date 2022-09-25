Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

