Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,514,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,640.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,773.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,570.83.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

