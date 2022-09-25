Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of FCRD opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is a positive change from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is -54.32%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.