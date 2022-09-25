Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 301 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $591.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.98 and its 200 day moving average is $665.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

