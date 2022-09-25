Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $894.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

