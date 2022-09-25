Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,810 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

