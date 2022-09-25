Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $88.39 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

