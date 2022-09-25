Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $254.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $250.18 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.80.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.