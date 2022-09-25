Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,516,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,818 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

