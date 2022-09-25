Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Down 7.6 %

Mosaic stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

