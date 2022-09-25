Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 10.4%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 18,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 251,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 9.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

