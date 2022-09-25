Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

