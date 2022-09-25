Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 256,097 shares.The stock last traded at $123.50 and had previously closed at $129.01.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53.
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
