Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 256,097 shares.The stock last traded at $123.50 and had previously closed at $129.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

About Credicorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

