Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 169035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sego Resources Stock Down 25.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.