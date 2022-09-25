Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 169035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sego Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

