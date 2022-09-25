Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $462.39

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $462.39 and last traded at $463.34, with a volume of 92812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

