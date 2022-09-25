SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.74

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 4109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

SciPlay Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

