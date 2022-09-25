Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Shares Up 16.7%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 109,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 283,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Up 16.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$22.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

