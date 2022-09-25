Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 5.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 36,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,138,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LILM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
