Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 5.3%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 36,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,138,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LILM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Lilium Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

