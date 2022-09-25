Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 729,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,032,400 shares.The stock last traded at $11.99 and had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,062,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 627,408 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,925,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

