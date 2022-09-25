Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.