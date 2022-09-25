Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,878 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 233,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

