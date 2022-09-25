TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 55000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TNR Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

TNR Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.