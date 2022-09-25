Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 10.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 6,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 84,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $691,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading

