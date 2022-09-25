CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 1.1%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.33. 11,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 233,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMAX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $633.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.72.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
