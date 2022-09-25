Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,443. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

