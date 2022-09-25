Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 13,385 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

