Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.81 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

