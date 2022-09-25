Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.97 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.97 and its 200 day moving average is $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

