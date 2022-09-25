Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $134.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35.

