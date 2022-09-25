Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,487,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

